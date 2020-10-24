Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Caolan Loughran's penalty was a consolation goal at Taylor's Avenue

Larne maintained their perfect start to the Irish Premiership season with a hard-fought 2-1 east Antrim derby win over neighbours Carrick Rangers.

Andy Mitchell netted a first-half penalty to give Larne the lead at Taylor's Avenue after Chris Rodgers' challenge on David McDaid.

Substitute Mark Randall's header put the visitors in a commanding position.

Caolan Loughran's late penalty for Rangers made for an uncomfortable final few minutes for Tiernan Lynch's men.

A largely forgettable first half sparked into life three minutes before the interval when Carrick were awarded a hotly-disputed penalty following Rodgers' challenge on McDaid on the edge of the penalty area.

Referee Evan Boyce's decision sparked a brief flare-up between players from both sides but when the dust settled, Mitchell fired home from 12 yards, despite Carrick keeper Aaron Hogg getting a hand to the ball.

Carrick tried hard to find a way back into the match in the second half and Larne keeper Conor Devlin produced outstanding saves to deny Lloyd Anderson and a Loughran free kick, while at the other end, Hogg produced a fabulous full-length stop to thwart Marty Donnelly.

However, former Cliftonville winger Donnelly was involved in Larne's second goal on 81 minutes when his inswinging free kick was met by a powerful header from substitute Randall.

Randall's next major contribution was less positive for his side, though, as he conceded an 84th minute penalty for a challenge on Lloyd Anderson.

Loughran blasted the spot kick under the body of Devlin but Niall Currie's men were unable to force an equaliser as they fell to a second successive defeat.

What they said

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch: "The order of the day was three points. We knew coming here was going to be difficult as it always is and Carrick made it very difficult for us.

"I was absolutely delighted and super-proud of the players how they ground out the result they needed to get.

"At times I thought we created some very good chances and probably should have been a wee bit more clinical but I was delighted with the performance.

"Last season there were lots of games where our performance was superb and we played really good football but we came away with nothing or just a point so I think it shows how much we have progressed as a team that we can now go to away grounds like Carrick and grind out results.

"I think the performances will come over time but it's important that we get points on the board."