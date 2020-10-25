Helen Ward made her Wales debut in 2008 and has made 92 appearances

Women's European Championships qualifier: Wales v Norway Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 27 October Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales and on BBC Sport website, live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Striker Helen Ward says Wales are determined not to endure another qualification party for a rival team.

Norway will win Wales' Women's European Championship qualifying group if they defeat Jayne Ludlow's side in Tuesday's qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales' 2019 World Cup qualification group concluded with England claiming a winner-takes-all contest in Newport.

"That feeling won't leave us, it was heartbreaking seeing England go to a World Cup at our expense," Ward said.

"It's our home pitch and we are not thinking about letting Norway have their party, no way."

Wales are hoping to keep their hopes of a first major finals appearance on course against the runaway Group C leaders.

A win or a draw for Jayne Ludlow's side would be a major step towards at least a play-off berth.

Ward says Wales will take a lot from their display in Oslo last month, when they were beaten only 1-0 by a Norway side who had scored 32 goals in their previous four matches.

"We will be the underdog when we come up against Norway but that is nothing new to us," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"That is not to say we won't try and be as good on the ball as we can. I thought we were unfortunate not to get a point last month in Norway.

"We've put up the strongest test against them in this group and we want to go one better this time."

Jayne Ludlow on Wales' 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands

Ward, Wales' record scorer, also admitted her international goal drought has "weighed a little heavy" on her.

The Watford striker scored her 43rd goal for Wales in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands, her first international goal since a 2017 Cyprus Cup win against Hungary.

Ward says she feels a sense of relief after scoring a first Wales goal in 1331 days.

"The goal has been a while coming, I've had a baby and a couple of injuries since my last goal," she said.

Ward's last goal in a qualifying match was in 2016 in a win over Israel and she admits she has felt frustrated, even if she has not said so.

"As a forward you are expected to score goals and even if I haven't admitted it previously, the weight of not scoring for quite a while for Wales was possibly weighing a little bit heavy," she added.

"I was used to scoring probably every other game or every three games for the first part of my career, certainly with Wales, so to go three years without one - even though having a child gives me a bit of leeway - for me there were probably too many appearances without a goal.

"I've been in and around the squad and had a couple of opportunities but Thursday was my first start in a year and to score as well was a really nice moment for me."