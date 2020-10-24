Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints twice came from behind to secure a late win over newly promoted Haverfordwest County.

Jack Wilson put the visitors ahead but Ben Clark's header brought Saints level on the half-hour, before Danny Williams restored County's lead from the penalty spot in the second half.

Clark had a header cleared off the line, only for Saints to level when keeper Matt Turner failed to deal with a Chris Marriott free-kick and the ball came off Sean Pemberton for an own goal.

Saints substitute Blain Hudson scored a stoppage time winner to cruelly deny Haverfordwest.

Scott Ruscoe's side maintain their unbeaten record to stay top, five points ahead of second placed Connah's Quay, while Haverfordwest are eighth.

Saints and Haverfordwest are two of four clubs in the Cymru Premier allowed to continue playing despite Wales' "firebreak" lockdown coming into force on Friday evening.