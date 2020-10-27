Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group E
Finland WomenFinland Women1ScotlandScotland0

Scotland lose 1-0 to slip four points off group leaders Finland

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Scotland slipped four points behind Finland after sustaining their first defeat in European Championship qualifying against the Group E leaders.

Erin Cuthbert had a shot saved after Kirsty Smith appeared to be tripped in the box, and Martha Thomas fired wide as the visitors controlled possession.

Cuthbert went close again in first-half stoppage time, flashing a shot wide.

Eveliina Summanen put the Finns in front and Jane Ross headed against the hosts' crossbar late on.

Finland coach Anna Signeul inflicted former side Scotland's first defeat since last year's World Cup, with a limited number of fans allowed to attend the match at Helsinki Football Stadium.

Shelley Kerr's team, who have a game in hand, visit Portugal late next month before welcoming Finland to Edinburgh on 1 December.

The final two qualifiers with Cyprus (away) and Portugal (home) will take place in February.

Scotland started the more enterprising and Thomas' back-heel wrongfooted Finland and set Smith into the box only for the full-back to go down under the challenge of Emma Koivisto. Cuthbert fired the loose ball towards goal, with keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela blocking.

Caroline Weir then sent Thomas through but the West Ham forward shot wide.

Ria Oling's volleyed flick over the bar was as much as Finland could muster in terms of a chance in the first half and Cuthbert drove powerfully past Korpela's right-hand post just before the whistle.

Finland had the attacking impetus early in the second period with Franssi's shot from 20 yards tipped over by Alexander.

But from the corner, Natalia Kuikka's header was cleared off the line by Lizzie Arnot and Summanen buried the rebound - the first goal Scotland have conceded in four Group E matches.

Emma Mitchell and Leanne Crichton tested Korpela with fierce strikes and Scotland captain Rachel Corsie could not connect with Weir's corner before substitute Ross did meet Mitchell's cross in added time, glancing a header off the goal frame.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands99004033727
2Russia86021851318
3Slovenia Women84042012812
4Kosovo Women8314618-1210
5Turkey Women8026426-222
6Estonia Women7016125-241

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99004814727
2Italy87012552021
3Bos-Herze Wom95041617-115
4Israel Women82151016-67
5Malta Women8116530-254
6Georgia Women8008338-350

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway66003413318
2Wales7322134911
3N Ireland Wom6222914-58
4Belarus Women52039906
5Faroe Islands Women6006037-370

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland Women74211621414
2Spain54102212113
3Czech Rep Wom7412179813
4Moldova Women5104325-223
5Azerbaijan Women6006122-210

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland Women54101721513
2Scotland4301161159
3Portugal42205148
4Albania Women6105320-173
5Cyprus Women5014017-171

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden76103423219
2Iceland64112141713
3Slovakia Women6312610-410
4Hungary Women72141119-87
5Latvia Women8008239-370

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France55002902915
2Austria55002102115
3Serbia Women740321111012
4North Macedonia Women7106539-343
5Kazakhstan Women6006228-260

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland76102021819
2Belgium76013352818
3Romania Women73041216-49
4Croatia Women6114618-124
5Lithuania Women7007131-300

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany66003703718
2R. of Ireland Wom7412107313
3Ukraine Women74031420-612
4Greece Women7214615-97
5Montenegro Women7007126-250
Top Stories