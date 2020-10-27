Last updated on .From the section Football

Scotland slipped four points behind Finland after sustaining their first defeat in European Championship qualifying against the Group E leaders.

Erin Cuthbert had a shot saved after Kirsty Smith appeared to be tripped in the box, and Martha Thomas fired wide as the visitors controlled possession.

Cuthbert went close again in first-half stoppage time, flashing a shot wide.

Eveliina Summanen put the Finns in front and Jane Ross headed against the hosts' crossbar late on.

Finland coach Anna Signeul inflicted former side Scotland's first defeat since last year's World Cup, with a limited number of fans allowed to attend the match at Helsinki Football Stadium.

Shelley Kerr's team, who have a game in hand, visit Portugal late next month before welcoming Finland to Edinburgh on 1 December.

The final two qualifiers with Cyprus (away) and Portugal (home) will take place in February.

Scotland started the more enterprising and Thomas' back-heel wrongfooted Finland and set Smith into the box only for the full-back to go down under the challenge of Emma Koivisto. Cuthbert fired the loose ball towards goal, with keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela blocking.

Caroline Weir then sent Thomas through but the West Ham forward shot wide.

Ria Oling's volleyed flick over the bar was as much as Finland could muster in terms of a chance in the first half and Cuthbert drove powerfully past Korpela's right-hand post just before the whistle.

Finland had the attacking impetus early in the second period with Franssi's shot from 20 yards tipped over by Alexander.

But from the corner, Natalia Kuikka's header was cleared off the line by Lizzie Arnot and Summanen buried the rebound - the first goal Scotland have conceded in four Group E matches.

Emma Mitchell and Leanne Crichton tested Korpela with fierce strikes and Scotland captain Rachel Corsie could not connect with Weir's corner before substitute Ross did meet Mitchell's cross in added time, glancing a header off the goal frame.