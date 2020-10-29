Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton will again be without skipper Lewis Dunk, who is serving the second of a three-match ban

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is set to rotate his squad after describing Spurs' performance in the midweek Europa League defeat as poor.

Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele are expected to be fit after being rested for Thursday's game as a precaution.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is banned and forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh is out with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Davy Propper has a slim chance of featuring after returning from an Achilles injury.

Danny Welbeck could make his first appearance for the club. He was an unused substitute for Monday's draw with West Brom.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham are absolutely flying at the moment and quite rightly everyone has been raving about how good the partnership is between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front.

I'm glad Son is getting the recognition he deserves - he is two-footed, clever and lightning quick. Kane has been hugely impressive too, of course, just by dropping off a little bit deeper so he can't be picked up, and he is kind of conducting the orchestra from there.

People have been asking why Dele Alli hasn't been playing or Spurs - but we kind of know now, because at the moment it works without him.

Brighton have been playing pretty well too, and creating plenty of chances, but they only have one win to show for it so far and it is hard to make a case for them adding to that total on Sunday.

The Seagulls have to be a bit careful because for all of their good play they keep dropping points against teams they should be beating. They are going to find things a lot harder against Spurs too.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Rap Game UK judge DJ Target

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won their past five home meetings with Brighton in all competitions.

Brighton have lost six successive away matches against Spurs.

The Seagulls haven't won at Tottenham since a 1-0 victory in October 1981.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are unbeaten in five league matches (W3, D2).

They have scored a league-high 16 goals going into this weekend.

However, they could go four home league fixtures without a win for the first time since December 2013.

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 13 goals this season, the most ever recorded by a player after six games of a Premier League campaign.

Kane's eight assists in six Premier League appearances is already the most he has provided in an entire season.

Son Heung-min has scored 10 goals in his past seven games in all competitions, with eight of those coming in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion