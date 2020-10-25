Last updated on .From the section Newport

Padraig Amond celebrates with Mike Flynn after scoring Newport's second goal in their 3-0 win at Bradford

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says he is only interested in breaking records at the end of the season.

The Exiles' 3-0 win at Bradford City on Saturday means they have made their best start to a Football League campaign.

Newport have taken 19 points from their first eight games of the season and sit top of League Two.

"What I would rather have is the best finish in the club's history," Flynn said.

"A start is a start. It's a long way to go. We have got 38 games left - I am not getting carried away at all."

As well as Bradford, Newport have beaten Barrow, Bolton, Mansfield, Tranmere and Stevenage since drawing at Scunthorpe on the opening day.

They knocked Championship clubs Swansea City and Watford out of the EFL Cup before losing on penalties to Newcastle United, with their one league defeat to date coming at second-placed Cambridge.

But Flynn is looking ahead with home fixtures against Colchester and Harrogate to come in the next six days.

"We have just had a fantastic week where we have picked up six points away from home with two clean sheets. That's a massive return," he said.

"If we can turn the next couple of home games into a wins as well, we will be in a good position."