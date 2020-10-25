Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jermain Defoe had no idea he had scored his 300th club career goal as Rangers beat Livingston 2-0 to move six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Defoe produced a sublime finish, taking James Tavernier's long-ball first time and directing it low into the net.

That added to Joe Aribo's early opener as Rangers increased their gap on Celtic in the title race.

"Before the game I actually forgot," Defoe said.

"If I had been thinking about it during the game, maybe that goal wouldn't have come, maybe I would have snatched at the chance.

"When it went in, I was delighted because, to score a goal like that, and even at the time I didn't realise it was the 300th goal, but when they reminded me after, I was delighted because I enjoyed it, it was a good goal."

Celtic had dropped points earlier on Sunday when they drew 3-3 with Aberdeen and Rangers' win over Livingston now means it is 15 games unbeaten for Steven Gerrard's side.

However, Defoe insisted they were not paying much attention to the league table.

"To be honest, personally I have not really been looking at it," the 38-year-old said.

"It's important we just focus on ourselves, take each game as it comes, keep working hard, keep believing that we can improve. Even games we have won, still believe we can improve.

"Training is always good - every week everyone is trying to impress the manager. Everyone wants to get in the team, which is always important.

"Just focus on ourselves, we can't take our foot off the gas, just keep going."