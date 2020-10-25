Last updated on .From the section European Football

Coutinho has made five starts for Barca this season

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to miss the Champions League fixture with Juventus on Wednesday after injuring his left hamstring.

The length of the 28-year-old's absence will "depend on how the injury evolves", according to Barca external-link .

The Brazilian played all 90 minutes of Barca's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico on Saturday.

The ex-Liverpool player spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, and has made five starts this season.