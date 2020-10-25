Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona midfielder ruled out with hamstring injury
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to miss the Champions League fixture with Juventus on Wednesday after injuring his left hamstring.
The length of the 28-year-old's absence will "depend on how the injury evolves", according to Barca.
The Brazilian played all 90 minutes of Barca's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico on Saturday.
The ex-Liverpool player spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, and has made five starts this season.