Ralph Hasenhuttl praises Southampton for one of best performances so far

One year ago Southampton were a club in shock after a club record 9-0 home defeat by Leicester left boss Ralph Hasenhuttl worried about his job.

Not only did Hasenhuttl survive, the Austrian signed a new four-year contract in the summer.

On Sunday, his side marked the first anniversary of that dreadful drubbing by beating leaders Everton 2-0 at St Mary's to climb to fifth in the Premier League table.

So what's changed at St Mary's and what is Hasenhuttl doing differently?

'Saints deserve praise for sticking with Hasenhuttl'

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand said the 9-0 thrashing by Leicester a year ago felt "like relegation" - but that it galvanised the club.

The result on 25 October 2019 sent shockwaves through the Premier League and left Saints 18th in the table after six defeats in 10 games.

With speculation building about Hasenhuttl's future after such a heavy loss, the team went on to lose their next three league and cup games.

But the Saints decided to stick with the former RB Leipzig boss and were rewarded for their loyalty as he guided the club to a respectable 11th-placed finish after eye-catching wins over Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leicester.

Since losing 9-0, Southampton have won 16 of their 34 top-flight games, taking 54 points from 102 available.

Southampton ended Everton's unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win

"That day was a good wake up call for the team and the club," said captain James Ward-Prowse, who opened the scoring against Everton.

"We have only been on the up since then. In a way it gave us what we needed to see where we are and where we can get better."

Former England winger Karen Carney, who was at St Mary's to watch Southampton beat Everton for BBC Radio 5 Live, said the Saints deserved credit for sticking with Hasenhuttl.

"They could have got rid of the manager, I have seen people not given time," she added. "Credit for sticking to the manager and sticking with the players. They have made a good Everton side look very poor."

Eight players involved against Leicester started the Everton match - including full-back Bertrand.

"Since then [Leicester game], we've gone from strength to strength," he said. "It's a testament to the manager and the club. We've really come together."

Southampton 0-9 Leicester: Hasenhuttl apologises for Saints 'disaster'

'They drown you'

Carney believes the Leicester defeat made Saints go back to the way Hasenhuttl liked his side to play at RB Leipzig.

"They had to go back to being a high pressing, high energy, front footed side, I think they had come away from that," she said.

"It's been really effective. Southampton have got an intensity, that is the difference.

"Football is about working hard and having tempo and intensity. That's what Southampton have. They drown you.

"Southampton could aim for European qualification - it might be a bit too much for them but they are a good, progressive side."

Having lost their first two league games this season, Southampton are unbeaten in their past four, winning three

In the past 12 months, Hasenhuttl has added full-back Kyle Walker-Peters and brought winger Theo Walcott back to the club on loan.

Walcott was ineligible to play against his parent club Everton on Sunday, but Walker-Peters had a fine game and was fouled in the incident which led to Lucas Digne being shown a straight red card.

"The way they've recruited and the personnel they've brought in, they really fit into the team," added Carney.

'Ings and Adams are telepathic'

This time last season Che Adams was struggling to make an impact in the Premier League after joining Southampton from Birmingham City in July 2019.

His goal against Everton takes his tally to six in his last 12 appearances, and Carney believes the 24-year-old is forging a dangerous attacking partnership with Danny Ings.

"They work so well together, they are quite telepathic," said Carney.

"One goes behind and the other comes short. Substitute Shane Long stormed down the tunnel because he didn't get on, but he cannot get ahead of those two at the moment."

Danny Ings (right) provided both assists against Everton - the first time he has assisted twice in the same league game since January 2011

Hasenhuttl is delighted Adams is making a major contribution to the team.

"I always was convinced his time would come," he said. "Sometimes it takes longer to adapt. He is always working hard and he never stops learning. You get what you deserve."

Carney added: "Southampton have got some top players. Che Adams really fits the team and has been playing well. They're a really difficult side, organised and hard to beat."