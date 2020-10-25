Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Karen Hills will be retested prior to returning to training at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur joint head coach Karen Hills is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite testing negative "in the last few days" she must isolate for 14 days and will miss Spurs' Continental League Cup tie at Chelsea on 3 November.

Hills' fellow head coach Juan Amoros will therefore take charge of the side.

Spurs are yet to win in the Women's Super League this term and lost their last match 6-1 away at Arsenal.