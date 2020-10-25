Italian Serie A
BeneventoBenevento1NapoliNapoli2

Benevento 1-2 Napoli: Lorenzo Insigne cancels out brother Roberto's goal

Lorenzo and Roberto Insigne
Lorenzo and Roberto Insigne came through the youth system at hometown club Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne cancelled out a goal from younger brother Roberto as Napoli fought back to beat local rivals Benevento and move second in Serie A.

Roberto, 26, who left Napoli in 2019, put Benevento ahead in the 30th minute.

But Napoli captain Lorenzo, 29, curled a 20-yard effort in off the crossbar after an hour and Andrea Petagna scored the winner eight minutes later.

"After the game, I told him my left is better than his," joked Lorenzo, who has played 352 games for Napoli.

"We also hugged because today was an exciting day for our family. I'm happy with the goal and congratulate my brother too."

Roberto said: "I'm very happy, but sorry my first goal in Serie A was against my brother.

"Playing against my brother and Napoli, the team of my city, is a great feeling, but we are all a little saddened by the result."

Roberto played only twice for Napoli and was sold after a number of spells out on loan.

Napoli are now a point behind league leaders AC Milan.

Line-ups

Benevento

  • 1Montipò
  • 3Letizia
  • 15GlikBooked at 85mins
  • 5Caldirola
  • 18FoulonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMaggioat 64'minutes
  • 29Ionita
  • 28Schiattarella
  • 14DaboSubstituted forImprotaat 64'minutes
  • 19InsigneSubstituted forDi Serioat 77'minutes
  • 17CaprariBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTuiaat 53'minutes
  • 9LapadulaSubstituted forSauat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Basit
  • 8Tello
  • 10Viola
  • 11Maggio
  • 12Manfredini
  • 13Tuia
  • 16Improta
  • 20Di Serio
  • 22Lucatelli
  • 25Sau
  • 56Hetemaj
  • 58Pastina

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 44Manolas
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 8RuizSubstituted forLobotkaat 88'minutes
  • 5BakayokoSubstituted forDemmeat 74'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14MertensSubstituted forPetagnaat 58'minutes
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forGhoulamat 88'minutes
  • 9Osimhen

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 4Demme
  • 16Contini
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 21Politano
  • 23Hysaj
  • 25Ospina
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 33Rrahmani
  • 37Petagna
  • 68Lobotka
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamBeneventoAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home9
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away15
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Benevento 1, Napoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Benevento 1, Napoli 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Alex Meret.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Sau (Benevento) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Booking

    Matteo Politano (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Politano (Napoli).

  7. Post update

    Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

  9. Post update

    Alessandro Tuia (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kamil Glik (Benevento) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luca Caldirola with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Matteo Politano (Napoli) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Diego Demme.

  12. Post update

    Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marco Sau (Benevento).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessandro Tuia (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pasquale Schiattarella.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).

  16. Post update

    Giuseppe Di Serio (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Faouzi Ghoulam replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Stanislav Lobotka replaces Fabián Ruiz.

  19. Booking

    Kamil Glik (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan440091812
2Napoli5401145911
3Sassuolo5320169711
4Inter Milan5311138510
5Hellas Verona531151410
6Atalanta5302151239
7Sampdoria530210829
8Juventus52219458
9Roma42118717
10Fiorentina5212101007
11Cagliari52121012-27
12Lazio521269-37
13Benevento5203914-56
14Spezia5122711-45
15Genoa411249-54
16Parma5113611-54
17Bologna5104810-23
18Udinese510459-43
19Torino4013711-41
20Crotone5014515-101
View full Italian Serie A table

