David Silva joined Real Sociedad after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season

David Silva created two goals as he inspired Real Sociedad to the top of La Liga with victory over Huesca.

Silva, 34, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City, set up second-half goals for Cristian Portu and Alexander Isak.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice for the hosts, including a penalty, either side of Rafa Mir's effort for Huesca.

Sociedad are a point clear of champions Real Madrid but Zinedine Zidane's side have a game in hand.

Sociedad have won La Liga twice in their history, the most recent triumph coming in the 1981-82 campaign.