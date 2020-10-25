Match ends, Real Sociedad 4, Huesca 1.
David Silva created two goals as he inspired Real Sociedad to the top of La Liga with victory over Huesca.
Silva, 34, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City, set up second-half goals for Cristian Portu and Alexander Isak.
Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice for the hosts, including a penalty, either side of Rafa Mir's effort for Huesca.
Sociedad are a point clear of champions Real Madrid but Zinedine Zidane's side have a game in hand.
Sociedad have won La Liga twice in their history, the most recent triumph coming in the 1981-82 campaign.
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
- 1Remiro
- 18Gorosabel
- 6ElustondoBooked at 23mins
- 24Le Normand
- 12Muñoz
- 36Zubimendi
- 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forSagnanat 76'minutes
- 21SilvaSubstituted forLópezat 76'minutes
- 14GuridiSubstituted forMerinoat 63'minutes
- 10OyarzabalBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBautistaat 76'minutes
- 9Da SilvaSubstituted forIsakat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Merino
- 13Moyá
- 15Sagnan
- 16Guevara
- 19Isak
- 20Monreal
- 25Bautista
- 26Pacheco Dozagarat
- 28López
- 29Navarro
- 33Arambarri
- 34Ayesa
Huesca
- 25Fernández
- 3MaffeoSubstituted forG Silvaat 71'minutes
- 14Pulido
- 18Siovas
- 11Galán GilSubstituted forOntiverosat 71'minutes
- 7FerreiroSubstituted forEscricheat 56'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 20SeoaneSubstituted forNwakaliat 71'minutes
- 5Mosquera
- 24García
- 6RamírezSubstituted forGómezat 56'minutes
- 9Mir
Substitutes
- 1Fernández
- 2Doumbia
- 4Ínsua
- 8Valderrama
- 10Gómez
- 15Ontiveros
- 16Correia Pinto
- 21Real
- 22G Silva
- 23Escriche
- 26Nwakali
- Referee:
- Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 4, Huesca 1.
Post update
Offside, Huesca. Javier Ontiveros tries a through ball, but Rafa Mir is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Borja García (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Ontiveros.
Post update
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Aritz Elustondo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mikel Merino following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Pedro Mosquera.
Post update
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Rafa Mir.
Post update
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jon Bautista with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Aihen Muñoz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergio Gómez (Huesca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Andoni Gorosabel.
Post update
Foul by Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Pedro Mosquera (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Rafa Mir (Huesca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafa Mir (Huesca).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Roberto López replaces David Silva.