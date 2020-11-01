Fulham v West Bromwich Albion

TEAM NEWS
Fulham defender Joachim Andersen returned to training on Thursday after an ankle injury but is unlikely to be involved on Monday.
Neeskens Kebano and Kenny Tete are definitely out, while Aboubakar Kamara begins a three-match ban.
West Brom defender Dara O'Shea has recovered from an ankle problem.
Midfielder Kamil Grosicki could also be part of the Baggies squad after his loan move to Nottingham Forest fell through.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Neither of these sides have managed a win yet so they both have to see this as a chance to get their season up and running.
That should make it a decent game because both teams will have a go.
Prediction: 2-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Fulham are unbeaten in the past nine league meetings, although the four most recent games have all been drawn.
- West Brom haven't won away at Fulham in the league since October 1967.
Fulham
- One draw and five defeats represents Fulham's worst start to a top-flight season after six games.
- Fulham could equal their club record of five consecutive Premier League home defeats, set from April to August 2013.
- They have lost their last two Premier League fixtures on a Monday without scoring.
- Prior to the latest round of matches, Fulham and Sheffield United were the only teams yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet this season.
- Scott Parker lost just one of his 11 Premier League matches as a player against West Brom, drawing five and winning five.
West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom have drawn three of their past four Premier League matches.
- The Baggies could fail to win any of their first seven league games for the first time since their 2004-05 Premier League campaign.
- Albion have won just one of their 14 Premier League away games played on a Monday, drawing six and losing seven.
- Karlan Grant has scored four goals in his past six away league appearances.
- His next league goal will be his 50th.