Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group C
Belarus WomenBelarus Women17:00N Ireland WomNorthern Ireland
Venue: Dinamo Stadion, Minsk

Belarus Women v Northern Ireland (Tue)

Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland players celebrate
Northern Ireland players celebrate their 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands in October
Euro 2022 qualifying Group C: Belarus v Northern Ireland
Venue: Belarus Date: Tuesday, 27 October Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Kirsty McGuinness says Northern Ireland are "going in believing that we're better" before the Women's European Championship 2022 qualifier against Belarus in Minsk on Tuesday.

Kenny Shiels' side sit fourth in Group C with five points from five games but will overtake Belarus, who are a point better off, with a win.

NI are six points behind second-placed Wales and 10 behind leaders Norway.

Northern Ireland beat the Faroe Islands 6-0 in Torshavn last month.

That was their first victory of the campaign, having drawn two and lost two of their previous four matches.

Belarus, who have a game in hand, have won two and lost two of their four games so far.

McGuinness and her younger sister Caitlin are in the NI squad together for the first time for the Belarus encounter.

The 25-year-old winger noted a more positive mentality within the squad thanks to manager Shiels, after her return to the squad in September following a break from international football.

She said: "We are good enough and a lot of players are starting to see we're good enough."

The West Belfast siblings have netted 12 goals between them in five league games for new club Sion Mills this season.

Victory over Belarus would be a 'massive achievement'- Shiels

Shiels is also bringing back goalkeeper Becky Flaherty, who is now fully recovered from a long-term hip injury following surgery, for Tuesday's game.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper last played at international level against Wales in Belfast in a Euro qualifier last November, which ended 0-0.

Sheffield United's defender Natalie Johnson, who was last capped in March 2019, is also back in the squad.

Joining her will be Linfield defender Kelsie Burrows and Cliftonville midfielder Marissa Callaghan, who both missed the side's success against the Faroe Islands last month.

Following Tuesday's match, Shiels' side will take on Belarus at home on 27 November and Faroe Islands at home on 1 December.

The team needs to win all three games to have a chance of occupying a play-off place.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands88003633324
2Russia75021431115
3Slovenia Women84042012812
4Kosovo Women7313614-810
5Turkey Women7025222-202
6Estonia Women7016125-241

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88004504524
2Italy77002422221
3Bos-Herze Wom95041617-115
4Israel Women7115815-74
5Malta Women8116530-254
6Georgia Women7007236-340

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway55003313215
2Wales63211331011
3Belarus Women42029816
4N Ireland Wom5122814-65
5Faroe Islands Women6006037-370

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain54102212113
2Poland Women63211321111
3Czech Rep Wom6312149510
4Moldova Women4103322-193
5Azerbaijan Women5005119-180

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland Women43101621410
2Scotland3300160169
3Portugal32105147
4Albania Women6105320-173
5Cyprus Women4004017-170

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden65103223016
2Iceland54102121913
3Slovakia Women5212410-67
4Hungary Women72141119-87
5Latvia Women7007237-350

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France55002902915
2Austria55002102115
3Serbia Women740321111012
4North Macedonia Women7106539-343
5Kazakhstan Women6006228-260

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland65101821616
2Belgium65012451915
3Romania Women63031214-29
4Croatia Women6114618-124
5Lithuania Women6006122-210

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany66003703718
2R. of Ireland Wom7412107313
3Ukraine Women63031020-109
4Greece Women6213611-57
5Montenegro Women7007126-250
View full Women's European Championship Qualifying tables

