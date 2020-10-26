Belarus Women v Northern Ireland (Tue)

Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland players celebrate their 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands in October

Euro 2022 qualifying Group C: Belarus v Northern Ireland Venue: Belarus Date: Tuesday, 27 October Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Kirsty McGuinness says Northern Ireland are "going in believing that we're better" before the Women's European Championship 2022 qualifier against Belarus in Minsk on Tuesday.

Kenny Shiels' side sit fourth in Group C with five points from five games but will overtake Belarus, who are a point better off, with a win.

NI are six points behind second-placed Wales and 10 behind leaders Norway.

Northern Ireland beat the Faroe Islands 6-0 in Torshavn last month.

That was their first victory of the campaign, having drawn two and lost two of their previous four matches.

Belarus, who have a game in hand, have won two and lost two of their four games so far.

McGuinness and her younger sister Caitlin are in the NI squad together for the first time for the Belarus encounter.

The 25-year-old winger noted a more positive mentality within the squad thanks to manager Shiels, after her return to the squad in September following a break from international football.

She said: "We are good enough and a lot of players are starting to see we're good enough."

The West Belfast siblings have netted 12 goals between them in five league games for new club Sion Mills this season.

Victory over Belarus would be a 'massive achievement'- Shiels

Shiels is also bringing back goalkeeper Becky Flaherty, who is now fully recovered from a long-term hip injury following surgery, for Tuesday's game.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper last played at international level against Wales in Belfast in a Euro qualifier last November, which ended 0-0.

Sheffield United's defender Natalie Johnson, who was last capped in March 2019, is also back in the squad.

Joining her will be Linfield defender Kelsie Burrows and Cliftonville midfielder Marissa Callaghan, who both missed the side's success against the Faroe Islands last month.

Following Tuesday's match, Shiels' side will take on Belarus at home on 27 November and Faroe Islands at home on 1 December.

The team needs to win all three games to have a chance of occupying a play-off place.