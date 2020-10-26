Adam Matthews: Charlton Athletic re-sign Wales defender
League One club Charlton Athletic have re-signed defender Adam Matthews.
The 28-year-old featured 29 times for the Addicks last season, but was not offered a new contract following their relegation from the Championship.
However, following Thomas Sandgaard's takeover of the club last month, the right-back has now agreed a new one-year deal at The Valley.
"I'm very excited to be back at a place I know," the Wales international told the club website.
