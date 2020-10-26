Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Since leaving Shrewsbury in 2009, Marc Pugh has played for Hereford, Bournemouth, Hull City and QPR

Shrewsbury Town have re-signed former Bournemouth midfielder Marc Pugh on a short-term deal until January.

The 33-year-old was released by QPR in June, with the Championship club saying they were unable to afford the player in the current economic climate.

He returns to the Shrews 11 years after he left the club for Hereford.

"We are delighted to have him in and we are looking forward to working with him," said Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts.

On Friday Shrewsbury signed another former Bournemouth player, Charlie Daniels, also on a short-term deal until January.

