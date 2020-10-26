Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan are 18th in League One, having won two of their first eight league games in 2020-21

Wigan have been fined £1500 by an independent regulatory commission for breaching Football Association rules.

They accepted an FA charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, but contested the standard fine of £2,500.

The charge related to an 83rd-minute incident in the Latics' 1-0 defeat at Charlton in League One on 17 October.

Visiting players confronted referee Ollie Yates after having appeals for a penalty denied.