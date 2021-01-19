Hull City v Accrington Stanley

George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 2Coyle
- 15Jones
- 24Greaves
- 3Elder
- 33Docherty
- 10Honeyman
- 6Smallwood
- 23Whyte
- 19Lewis-Potter
- 7Wilks
Substitutes
- 12Emmanuel
- 13Ingram
- 16Flores
- 17McLoughlin
- 18Slater
- 20Crowley
- 27Magennis
Accrington
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Baxter
- 5Sykes
- 3Hughes
- 4Burgess
- 2Nottingham
- 6Butcher
- 28Conneely
- 11McConville
- 10Pritchard
- 32Charles
- 19Bishop
Substitutes
- 8Russell
- 14Uwakwe
- 16Barclay
- 24Sama
- 25Fenlon
- 35Roberts
- 40Savin
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).
Post update
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by George Long.
Post update
Foul by Alfie Jones (Hull City).
Post update
Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Matt Butcher.
Post update
Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.