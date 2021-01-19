League One
HullHull City0AccringtonAccrington Stanley0

Hull City v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 2Coyle
  • 15Jones
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 33Docherty
  • 10Honeyman
  • 6Smallwood
  • 23Whyte
  • 19Lewis-Potter
  • 7Wilks

Substitutes

  • 12Emmanuel
  • 13Ingram
  • 16Flores
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 18Slater
  • 20Crowley
  • 27Magennis

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Baxter
  • 5Sykes
  • 3Hughes
  • 4Burgess
  • 2Nottingham
  • 6Butcher
  • 28Conneely
  • 11McConville
  • 10Pritchard
  • 32Charles
  • 19Bishop

Substitutes

  • 8Russell
  • 14Uwakwe
  • 16Barclay
  • 24Sama
  • 25Fenlon
  • 35Roberts
  • 40Savin
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).

  4. Post update

    Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by George Honeyman.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by George Long.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Jones (Hull City).

  11. Post update

    Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Matt Butcher.

  13. Post update

    Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories