Europa League: Rangers v Lech Poznan Venue: Ibrox Date: 29 October Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Lech Poznan are perhaps best-known outside of their own country for the mass crowd celebration that bears their name.

So impressive a sight is the 'Poznan' that it has been adopted elsewhere, not least at Celtic Park where the huddle, when performed by 60,000 fans, is also quite a sight to behold.

Sadly social-distancing and closed stadiums have put an end to any kind of crowd celebrations for the moment, but the Polish club come to Ibrox on Thursday looking to do what no-one has been able to do this season - beat Rangers.

They travel more in hope than expectation, though. Last season's second-place finish was their best since winning the championship in 2015, but they have made a stuttering start to the new campaign and currently sit 10th in the Ekstraklasa, having won just two of their opening seven games.

In fact, including last Thursday's 4-2 defeat at home by Benfica, they have failed to win any of their last three matches.

The odds on a win at Ibrox, where only Galatasaray have scored against Rangers this season, are understandably long. However, the Poles can point to away victories in Europa League qualifying against Hammarby of Sweden, Cypriot side Apollon Limassol and Charleroi of Belgium.

Lech have a reputation for playing attractive football, building from the back and pressing the opposition high but with a real weakness at set-pieces, which Rangers will be keen to exploit.

Players to watch

Pedro Tiba

Their Portuguese captain pulls the strings for Lech. The 32-year-old former Braga and Real Valladolid player scored two in Limassol and one against Hammarby, and also has six assists to his name this season. He missed the weekend draw at home to Cracovia but should be fit to play at Ibrox.

Mikael Ishak

The Swedish forward was brought in over the summer to replace Christian Gytkjaer and will be the greatest threat to Rangers' proud defensive record. He has notched nine goals in his 13 games for the club - four in the league, three in Europa League qualifying and two last week against Benfica.

Jakub Kaminski

The winger may only be 18 years old but a bright future is predicted for him. He can play on either wing and has featured in all of Lech's games so far this season, starting 10. There is a feeling in Polish football that Kaminski will be their next big-money export to one of the top European leagues.