Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Adam Barrett took charge of Millwall's draw against Barnsley on Saturday but is among the group who now must self-isolate

Millwall have confirmed two members of their first-team coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Manager Gary Rowett also tested positive on Friday and the Championship club have decided all senior coaching personnel must self-isolate.

Under-23s manager Kevin Nugent, player-coach Shaun Williams and club captain Alex Pearce will take charge of their next two Championship matches.

Millwall face Preston on Wednesday and Huddersfield on Saturday.

Manager Rowett, 46, is expected to return to work from Monday once he completes his 10 days of self-isolation.

Millwall have not confirmed the names of the two coaches who are the latest to test positive, but assistant manager Adam Barrett took charge of their 1-1 home draw against Barnsley on Saturday.

He is now among the group who have to self-isolate in line with government guidelines.

Rowett last took charge last Tuesday when they beat Luton Town 2-0.