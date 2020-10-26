Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Lincoln's win against Ipswich took them top of League One, leaving the Tractor Boys in fourth

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has been handed a one-match touchline ban after directing "abusive and insulting" language at a match official following Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Lincoln.

The 51-year-old has also been fined £1,000 after admitting to the charge of "improper conduct".

Both clubs have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players late in the game.

Lincoln and Ipswich have until Thursday, 29 October to respond.

The charge for a breach of FA Rule E20, relating to the conduct of both sets of players, stemmed from a 94th-minute incident in which Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan was sent off for a challenge on Harry Anderson.