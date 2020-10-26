Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

All FA Cup first round ties will be held without fans

Losing teams will receive a share of prize money in the FA Cup first round to lessen the financial impact of ties being played behind closed doors.

Losing teams previously got no prize money but will get 25% - £5,657 - while the winners get the rest - £16,972.

Ties will be held without fans on the weekend of 7 November because of the coronavirus pandemic leaving clubs without their usual matchday income.

The scheme could be extended for the second round if restrictions remain.

The draw for the first round was made on Monday with National League North's Chorley drawn to face neighbours Wigan Athletic, the 2013 winners.