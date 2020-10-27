Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland's task "doesn't change" despite the 1-0 loss to Finland, says manager Shelley Kerr.

The Scots' maiden loss in European Championship qualifying and their first since last year's World Cup leaves them four points off Finland in Group E.

But Kerr's side have a game in hand and host Finland, coached by Kerr's predecessor Anna Signeul, in December.

"The teams especially Finland, Portugal and ourselves are all capable of taking points off one another," said Kerr.

"That's us all dropped points now. It doesn't change the task for us. We've got Finland to play at home, we've got a Portugal game away from home.

"I've said to the players we were in the same position in the World Cup campaign where we lost 1-0 to Switzerland away from home and we managed to win the group. We know it's a tough task."

The Scots created some good openings in Helsinki, Jane Ross heading against the crossbar late on, and Kirsty Smith went down in the box under Emma Koivisto's challenge in the first half but no penalty was awarded.

"I was certainly screaming for one," Kerr told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "I would need to see it again. We thought it was from the bench.

"It's frustrating when you control so much of the game but games are about scoring goals and we didn't do it. Our final third play could've been better. We've dominated the game without getting the goal that mattered."

Unlike Scotland's win over Albania on Friday, a small number of supporters were allowed in to watch the match in the Finnish capital and Kerr added: "It was a bit of a novelty. I did hear a couple of Scottish voices in the crowd so there are some Scottish people in Finland. It was a really good atmosphere."