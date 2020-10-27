Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Duffy 'bombscare' comments ridiculous - Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says there is "no justification" for his job to be under threat as he railed against the "hysteria" over his team's form.

Sunday's draw at Aberdeen left Celtic - chasing a record 10th consecutive title - winless in three matches and six points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers with a game in hand.

Lennon says the majority of fans still back him as he blamed a media agenda.

"There's a clear lack of respect because of one bad week," he said.

"We've lost one game in the league and pundits are talking about me being two games away from the sack. Players getting singled out, abused, criticised, it's absolutely shocking.

"It's media driven, there's no question of that. I have seen two newspapers run polls on whether I should get sacked or not. I have never seen it before in 20 years I have been here.

"There's no justification for me to be sacked. None whatsoever. If things start to deteriorate rapidly, I'll hold my hands up and say, 'this isn't working, we need to look at something else'. But at the moment we're nowhere near that."

Lennon, preparing for his team for a Europe League visit to Lille on Thursday and Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Hampden, also launched a passionate defence of centre-back Shane Duffy.

The Republic of Ireland international, who is on loan from Brighton, has come in for criticism recently and was culpable at Aberdeen's second goal on Sunday.

"He's just had a bumpy week, nothing more, nothing less," Lennon added. "I'm not happy about the treatment he's getting from certain quarters of the media. It's totally unbalanced, unfair and hysterical.

"Comments that he's rank rotten, a bomb scare - I find that ridiculous. He's a human being, he made a mistake and shouldn't be hung out to dry for it.

"He has my full support and I'm not going to leave him out."

Failure to win in France against Ligue 1 joint leaders Lille would be Celtic's longest run without victory in six years.

But Lennon insists he does not feel under "major pressure" as he called for patience from supporters.

"They can't all be constantly criticising the team, the manager. It's not productive," he said.

"We should be enjoying this season but nobody seems to be enjoying it. Our players have earned the right to go for 10 and should be respected and supported for that.

"But very quickly people are turning on them and me. That's unfair."