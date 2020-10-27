Champions League - Group B
B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach20:00Real MadridReal Madrid
Venue: BORUSSIA-PARK

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Real Madrid

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11004043
2Lokomotiv Moscow10102201
3RB Salzburg10102201
4Atl Madrid100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11003213
2B Mgladbach10102201
3Inter Milan10102201
4Real Madrid100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11003123
2Olympiakos11001013
3Marseille100101-10
4FC Porto100113-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta11004043
2Liverpool11001013
3Ajax100101-10
4FC Midtjylland100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar10101101
2Rennes10101101
3Sevilla10100001
4Chelsea10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11003123
2Club Bruges11002113
3Zenit St Petersburg100112-10
4B Dortmund100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Juventus11002023
3Dynamo Kyiv100102-20
4Ferencvárosi TC100115-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002023
2Man Utd11002113
3PSG100112-10
4Istanbul Basaksehir100102-20
