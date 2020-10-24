Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edinson Cavani scored 138 goals for Paris Saint-Germain but is yet to net for new club Manchester United

Manchester United will use "more or less the same squad" as Saturday's 0-0 draw with Chelsea for Wednesday's Champions League visit of Leipzig, said boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United host the German league leaders in Group H, after defeating Paris St-Germain 2-1 in their opener.

Strikers Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford and midfielder Bruno Fernandes are available.

"There are a couple of doubts and knocks," said Solskjaer.

Cavani, who signed for United on transfer deadline day, made his first appearance for Solskjaer's side against Chelsea, almost scoring with his first touch of the game.

Anthony Martial, who scored an own goal in United's first group match against PSG, could return.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, 33, guided his team to a Champions League semi-final last season, where they lost to 2020-21 Group H rivals PSG. That 3-0 defeat was their last loss in all competitions.

"We look at every single game as a chance to get three points," said Solskjaer.

"In the group stage we have four teams and you would think that 10 points would get you through, so to get to 10 points as quickly as we can is our aim and our focus now is on getting three points tomorrow night."

Alex Telles, who made his debut at left-back against PSG last week, and 22-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe could feature after impressive performances against the Ligue 1 leaders.

Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard are the only players who will definitely not feature for Solskjaer's side due to injury.

RB Leipzig, who also won their first Group H match, beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0, have never faced Manchester United before.

Manchester City loanee Angelino scored both of their goals to open his team's account in their third season in the Champions League.

What are Man Utd's chances of qualifying?

Entertainment data company Gracenote say Manchester United have an 84% chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "Manchester United's surprise win in Paris has made the Red Devils big favourites to progress from Group H.

"United's chance of playing in the last 16 improved from 51% to 84% according to the Euro Club Index, leaving PSG and RB Leipzig theoretically battling it out for second. For United to retain this favouritism they must avoid slipping up in this week's home match, against RB Leipzig."