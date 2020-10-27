Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City confirmed on Monday they had returned two positive coronavirus cases

Derry City's Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers on Wednesday and Sunday's scheduled FAI Cup tie with Sligo Rovers have both been called off.

This follows confirmation of two positive Covid-19 tests at the club - a player and a backroom team member.

The FAI have confirmed that the league game would now be referred to the association's disciplinary committee.

Derry's cup game with Sligo has been postponed but a new date for that fixture is set to be fixed.

The Brandywell club announced on Monday evening that they would be unable to fulfil their fixture with newly crowned champions Shamrock Rovers.

The Football Association of Ireland initially said it was "awaiting further information" before officially postponing the match but they have now released a statement saying the matter is to be referred to the FAI's Disciplinary Committee.

The committee will determine whether Wednesday's league game is to be re-fixed or a forfeit imposed.

"Derry City Football Club have confirmed to the Football Association of Ireland that they are unable to fulfil Wednesday night's Premier Division fixture at Shamrock Rovers due to positive COVID-19 test results from players and staff at the club," the statement read.

"The club have also informed the FAI that Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency has stood down their entire first team squad and staff for a 14-day period of self-isolation, until November 6th inclusive, following these positive tests.

"As a result of this confirmation from Derry City FC, the failure to fulfil Wednesday night's fixture against Shamrock Rovers will now be referred to the FAI's Disciplinary Committee in accordance with FAI Rules and the Participation Agreement.

"Derry City's FAI Cup quarter-final with Sligo Rovers, which was due to be played at the Showgrounds this Sunday, has been postponed. The FAI will look at potential new dates for this fixture in due course."

Rovers were due to lift the Premier Division trophy at Tallaght Stadium on Wednesday after they won the title without kicking a ball over the weekend.

Last week the governing body told League of Ireland clubs that no more matches would be postponed because of coronavirus cases.

Wednesday's game had initially been rescheduled from 16 October after a positive Covid-19 case was identified in Shamrock Rovers' squad.