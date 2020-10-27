Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jayne Ludlow says her side created enough chances to get a result against Norway

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says she feels "angry," after a 1-0 defeat to Norway took control of their own destiny away from Wales in European Championship qualifying.

Frida Maanum's second half goal ensured Norway a spot in the Euro finals.

Wales are now relying on other results to earn a play-off position.

"The frustration is that against a team as good as Norway we created chances," Ludlow said. "The game plan worked to an extent, but you can't switch off."

For 60 minutes Wales were on course for the point they needed until Maanum's fine strike.

Wales showed great fight after conceding against a side ranked 12th in the world and pushed for an equaliser with Jess Fishlock shooting just wide and a cross just evading Natasha Harding.

Wales also had two late penalty appeals waved away on a frustrating evening.

"If I'm honest I am probably more angry than anything else," Ludlow told BBC Sport Wales after the match.

"I am angry about the goal in the sense that it is a switch-off moment from us.

"Obviously we had a game plan to try and nullify them and we were doing it pretty well. I am sure it wasn't a great spectacle to watch for 60 minutes, but it was playing into our hands.

Highlights: Wales 0-1 Norway

"A lack of concentration and organisation for the goal (cost us) and with the level of player they have, it is going to be difficult situation to deal with, unfortunately.

"We tried to go after them in the last 25 minutes and we created enough chances. But if you create chances in international football you have to take them."

Wales' defeat means Northern Ireland now hold an advantage over them in the race to finish second in Group C, despite losing 6-0 twice to Norway, compared to two 1-0 losses for Wales.

Northern Ireland and Wales are on course to finish level on points in group C after Northern Ireland's 1-0 win in Belarus and that will mean Wales potentially missing out on a play-off due to an inferior head-to-head record.

Wales and Northern Ireland drew twice, but the 2-2 draw in Newport would see Wales miss out on away goals, with the game finishing 0-0 in Belfast.

If Northern Ireland win their last two group games, against Belarus and the Faroe Islands, Wales will miss out on a play-off place even if they beat Belarus in their remaining qualifier.

Ludlow admits the situation is frustrating with Wales having a goal difference of nine, fourteen goals better than Northern Ireland's as Wales now hope Belarus can hold Northern Ireland at Seaview.

"It is how the group works and to be fair to them they are getting the results they need right now," she added.

"My overriding feeling is frustration now and the changing room is no different, the players realise they just missed an opportunity there.

"We've said for many years it is a long-term project and even though I still think that, it is still very frustrating to get so close."