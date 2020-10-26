Jersey Bulls were formed in the summer of 2019 and have yet to lose a competitive game

Jersey Bulls have been forced to pull out of the FA Vase due to coronavirus.

The island side were due to play Cobham in the first round, but restrictions both in Jersey and the UK mean the islanders have been unable to play.

Bulls players have not been able to play in the UK since rules about travel to and from the island changed earlier this month.

Any overnight stay would require their players to self-isolate on their return and unable to go to work.

The island side have managed just four league fixtures this season and have not played a game since they beat Billingshurst 3-0 in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase on 12 October.

"The Club's Board have made this decision due to the ongoing situation with coronavirus both on the island and on the mainland and the health and wellbeing of our management and players must come first," a statement from Jersey Bulls said.

"The English FA confirmed that they understood our decision and that no action would be taken against the club for the withdrawal.

"Everyone at the club is disappointed to miss out on this cup opportunity this season. We look forward to being back in action as soon as it is possible."