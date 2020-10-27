Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Graham Coughlan spent one year in charge of Bristol Rovers before leaving to take over at Mansfield

Mansfield have sacked boss Graham Coughlan after their winless start to the League Two season stretched to nine games.

The Stags slumped to a 4-2 home defeat by fellow strugglers Barrow on Tuesday and announced Coughlan had left the club less than two hours later.

In total he won just four of his 27 matches in charge.

The club said in a statement external-link that "fresh leadership is now required to turn around our season".

Coughlan quit as boss of League One Bristol Rovers to take over at Field Mill in December last year.

However, he has lasted less than a year in charge and leaves with the club without a victory from 12 games in all competitions this season.

Chairman John Radford and co-chairwoman Carolyn Radford said in a statement: "Unfortunately, despite an overhaul in the playing squad during the close season, and with significant backing, we have not acquired the results needed at this stage of the season.

"We have parted company amicably and thank Graham for his endeavours and wish him every success in the future."

The Stags host Walsall in their next game on Saturday.