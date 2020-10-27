Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Aaron Hickey (right) has made four starts for Bologna in the Italian top flight

Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey has been called up to the Scotland Under-21 squad for the first time for the games against Croatia and Greece.

The 18-year-old has previously only played for Scotland at under-17 level despite breaking into Hearts' first team in May 2019.

But his selection for Scot Gemmill's squad comes after a summer transfer to Italy and four starts in Serie A.

Rangers winger Kai Kennedy is also promoted from the under-19s.

The 18-year-old is currently on loan to Scottish Championship club Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Gemmill's second-placed side are one point behind visitors Croatia in European Championship qualifying Group 4 ahead of their game at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on Thursday 12 November.

The Scots travel to face fourth-top Greece in Athens on Tuesday 17 November.

Scotland Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Ross Doohan (Ross County, on loan from Celtic), Brian Kinnear (Rangers), Robbie McCrorie (Livingston, on loan from Rangers)

Defenders: Harrison Ashby (West Ham United), Daniel Harvie (MK Dons), Aaron Hickey (Bologna), George Johnston (Feyenoord), Lewis Mayo (Dunfermline Athletic), Tom McIntyre (Reading), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Patrick Reading (Ayr United).

Midfielders: Allan Campbell (Motherwell), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Kai Kennedy (Inverness Caledonian Thistle, on loan from Rangers), Kyle Magennis (Hibernian), Barry Maguire (Motherwell), Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen, on loan from Rangers), David Turnbull (Celtic).

Forwards: Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims), Connor McLennan (Aberdeen), Glenn Middleton (Rangers).