Southend United have settled tax debts worth £493,931, with a winding-up petition against the League Two club dismissed in the High Court.

The case had previously been adjourned four times to allow the Shrimpers more time to settle the debt.

On the pitch, the club are bottom of League Two and winless after their first nine matches following a home defeat by Oldham on Tuesday.

