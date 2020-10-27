Last updated on .From the section Irish

Galbraith's 97th-minute penalty gave United's Under-23s victory over Everton in Premier League 2

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith has signed a new contract with Manchester United.

The deal, announced by the Premier League club on Wednesday, will keep the 19-year-old midfielder at Old Trafford until June 2023.

Galbraith made his senior international debut in a friendly against Luxembourg at Windsor Park in September 2019.

Formerly on Linfield's books, the Glengormley prospect joined United's academy as a 16-year-old in 2017.

Galbraith's only appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's senior side was as a late substitute in a 2-1 Europa League defeat by Astana in Kazakhstan last season.

Last Friday, he converted a match-winning penalty for United's Under-23 team as they beat Everton 2-1 in Premier League 2.