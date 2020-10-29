Robbie Neilson and Jack Ross are aiming to reach December's final

Scottish Cup semi-final: Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sat, 31 Oct Time: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Radio Scotland and online, listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Preparing for their Scottish Cup semi-final has been the main focus of their season so far, say the bosses of both Edinburgh sides.

Saturday's derby at Hampden is part of last season's delayed competition.

But Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has described it as the "be all and end all" for his side.

And Hearts manager Robbie Neilson explained that: "It was the reason we were back at training so early and had 10 or 11 pre-season games."

Hearts, relegated from the Scottish Premiership after the season was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, felt they needed those friendlies to match the fitness of a top-flight side whose league season started two months before the second tier.

They have gone on to win five games in succession in the Scottish League Cup and Championship and Neilson is "more than confident" they are "in a good place" as this game "has been in the back of everyone's minds for the last four or five months".

"Yes, they are in the Premiership and we are in the Championship, but I think the two sides are very evenly matched," he said. "We believe we are a Premiership team, we've got players here I believe are Premiership players and this is an opportunity for us to show it."

Neilson was in the Hearts team that beat Hibs 4-0 in their last Scottish Cup semi-final meeting in 2006 but admits it will be a different occasion this time at a Hampden bereft of fans.

"The experience from that was keeping everyone calm when you are travelling through and starting the warm up because you've got such a massive crowd there, whereas this season it is about building everyone up to make sure we are ready for it," he suggested.

'Final focus' sharp for Hibs - Ross

Neilson, though, believes that the lack of fans will make little difference to the outcome of the game, while Ross suggests that the matter of it being a derby does not change its significance.

"For us, the most important thing is reaching the final," the Hibs boss said. "It's the main focus for us irrespective of the opponent. I think, in isolation, the prize at stake for us is big and we have known that for a while."

Ross, whose side sit third in the top flight and are unbeaten in six outings, also believes the prize has not been devalued because this season's winners do not qualify for the Europa League.

"I understand why some may hold that opinion, but I've certainly not sensed any less excitement or determination or excitement about the players or staff," he added.