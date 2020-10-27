Last updated on .From the section Scottish

SWPL 1: Hearts v Celtic Venue: Oriam, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 1 November Time: 11:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app

Hearts' meeting with Celtic on Sunday will be the latest Scottish Women's Premier League game streamed live by BBC Sport Scotland.

Both sides will be looking to recover from opening defeats when they kick off at Oriam in Edinburgh at 11:00 GMT.

Celtic were beaten by title rivals Glasgow City, while promoted Hearts lost at Rangers.

Iona Ballantyne presents the coverage, with Stuart Mitchell commentating alongside Pauline MacDonald.