Champions League - Group F
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg0

Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St Petersburg

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Follow live Champions League coverage

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 24Meunier
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 8Dahoud
  • 28Witsel
  • 7Sancho
  • 11Reus
  • 32Reyna
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 2Morey
  • 6Delaney
  • 10T Hazard
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 22Bellingham
  • 26Piszczek
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz
  • 37Raschl

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 15Karavaev
  • 6Lovren
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 5Barrios
  • 21Erokhin
  • 14KuzyaevBooked at 26mins
  • 20Valle da Silva
  • 11Driussi
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 19Sutormin
  • 27Ozdoev
  • 38Musaev
  • 78Vasyutin
  • 87Prokhin
  • 92Shamkin
  • 99Lunev
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamZenit St Petersburg
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

  3. Post update

    Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Mikhail Kerzhakov.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Booking

    Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).

  9. Post update

    Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

  12. Post update

    Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

  15. Post update

    Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

  17. Post update

    Wendel (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Vyacheslav Karavaev.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Vyacheslav Karavaev tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Erokhin is caught offside.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22006156
2Atl Madrid210136-33
3Lokomotiv Moscow201134-11
4RB Salzburg201145-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk21103214
2B Mgladbach20204402
3Inter Milan20202202
4Real Madrid201145-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2FC Porto21013303
3Olympiakos210112-13
4Marseille200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22003036
2Atalanta21106244
3Ajax201123-11
4FC Midtjylland200206-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21104044
2Rennes20201102
3Sevilla20200002
4FK Krasnodar201115-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio22004136
2Club Bruges21012203
3Zenit St Petersburg201112-11
4B Dortmund201113-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22006156
2Juventus21012113
3Dynamo Kyiv210112-13
4Ferencvárosi TC200216-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22003126
2PSG21013213
3RB Leipzig21012113
4Istanbul Basaksehir200204-40
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories