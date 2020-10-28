Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St Petersburg

Attempt missed. Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 8Dahoud
- 28Witsel
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 32Reyna
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 2Morey
- 6Delaney
- 10T Hazard
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 22Bellingham
- 26Piszczek
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
- 37Raschl
Zenit St Petersburg
- 41Kerzhakov
- 15Karavaev
- 6Lovren
- 44Rakitskiy
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 5Barrios
- 21Erokhin
- 14KuzyaevBooked at 26mins
- 20Valle da Silva
- 11Driussi
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 4Krugovoy
- 17Mostovoy
- 18Zhirkov
- 19Sutormin
- 27Ozdoev
- 38Musaev
- 78Vasyutin
- 87Prokhin
- 92Shamkin
- 99Lunev
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Mikhail Kerzhakov.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).
Wendel (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Vyacheslav Karavaev.
Attempt blocked. Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev with a cross.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Vyacheslav Karavaev tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Erokhin is caught offside.