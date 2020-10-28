Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bundesliga clubs have welcomed back fans in limited numbers since mid-September

Football fans in Germany will again be banned from attending matches as part of new measures to combat rising coronavirus cases in the country.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said the rule on professional sport will come in to force on Monday, 2 November.

The Bundesliga became the first major European football league to restart after the coronavirus shutdown in May.

Supporters in Germany have been allowed to attend games in limited numbers since mid-September.

Germany's cases of Covid-19 rose by 14,964 to 464,239 in the last 24 hours as the number of deaths increased by 85 to 10,183.

The German Football League (DFL) said on Wednesday it regretted the move, after Bundesliga and second division Bundesliga clubs had developed a plan for the protection of supporters in stadiums, which had been agreed with local health authorities.

The DFL said: "Fans and clubs then stuck to the rules with discipline, living up to their responsibilities. That is why it is regrettable that this will not be possible for now."