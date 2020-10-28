Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris Saint Germain

Goal! Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Line-ups
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 4Pereira da Silva
- 37Skrtel
- 6EpureanuBooked at 49mins
- 63Bolingoli-MbomboSubstituted forKaldirimat 63'minutes
- 5TopalBooked at 54mins
- 7Visca
- 10Özcan
- 17Kahveci
- 23Türüç
- 27CrivelliBooked at 2mins
Substitutes
- 1Babacan
- 3Kaldirim
- 8Aleksic
- 13Kivanç
- 19Ba
- 20de Paula
- 22Gulbrandsen
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 77Kaplan
- 89Karakus
PSG
- 1Navas
- 24Florenzi
- 15Danilo
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 11Di María
- 21Herrera
- 5Marquinhos
- 10NeymarSubstituted forSarabiaat 26'minutes
- 18Kean
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 12Rafinha
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 22Diallo
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 37Fadiga
- 60Randriamamy
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Rafael.
Substitution
Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Hasan Ali Kaldirim replaces Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mehmet Topal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael.
Post update
Attempt saved. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fehmi Mert Günok.
Booking
Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Post update
Attempt saved. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.
Booking
Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.
Second Half
Second Half begins Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.