Champions League - Group H
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir0PSGParis Saint Germain1

Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 37Skrtel
  • 6EpureanuBooked at 49mins
  • 63Bolingoli-MbomboSubstituted forKaldirimat 63'minutes
  • 5TopalBooked at 54mins
  • 7Visca
  • 10Özcan
  • 17Kahveci
  • 23Türüç
  • 27CrivelliBooked at 2mins

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 3Kaldirim
  • 8Aleksic
  • 13Kivanç
  • 19Ba
  • 20de Paula
  • 22Gulbrandsen
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 77Kaplan
  • 89Karakus

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 15Danilo
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 11Di María
  • 21Herrera
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forSarabiaat 26'minutes
  • 18Kean
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 12Rafinha
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 22Diallo
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 37Fadiga
  • 60Randriamamy
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Rafael.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Hasan Ali Kaldirim replaces Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mehmet Topal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fehmi Mert Günok.

  7. Booking

    Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.

  11. Booking

    Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22006156
2Atl Madrid210136-33
3Lokomotiv Moscow201134-11
4RB Salzburg201145-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk21103214
2B Mgladbach20204402
3Inter Milan20202202
4Real Madrid201145-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2FC Porto21013303
3Olympiakos210112-13
4Marseille200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22003036
2Atalanta21106244
3Ajax201123-11
4FC Midtjylland200206-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21101014
2FK Krasnodar201112-11
3Rennes10101101
4Sevilla10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11003123
2Club Bruges11002113
3Zenit St Petersburg100112-10
4B Dortmund100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Juventus11002023
3Dynamo Kyiv100102-20
4Ferencvárosi TC100115-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002023
2Man Utd11002113
3PSG201112-11
4Istanbul Basaksehir201102-21
View full Champions League tables

