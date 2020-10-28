Champions League - Group E
SevillaSevilla0RennesRennes0

Sevilla v Rennes

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 12Koundé
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 19Acuña
  • 8Jordán
  • 25Reges
  • 21TorresBooked at 31mins
  • 5Ocampos
  • 9de Jong
  • 11El Haddadi

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 4Rekik
  • 6Gudelj
  • 10Rakitic
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 18Escudero
  • 22Vázquez
  • 24Fernández
  • 30Zarzana
  • 33Pastor

Rennes

  • 16Gomis
  • 34Soppy
  • 3Da Silva
  • 24RuganiSubstituted forAguerdat 17'minutes
  • 27Traoré
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 28Martin
  • 8Grenier
  • 18Doku
  • 9Guirassy
  • 7Terrier

Substitutes

  • 1Salin
  • 4Nyamsi
  • 5Chagas Estevao
  • 6Aguerd
  • 12Lea Siliki
  • 19Gboho
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 23Hunou
  • 30Bonet
  • 31Truffert
  • 35Rutter
  • 39Ugochukwu
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamRennes
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home13
Away1
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Jéremy Doku (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Terrier (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jéremy Doku.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).

  5. Post update

    Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Óliver Torres (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).

  8. Post update

    Martin Terrier (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luuk de Jong (Sevilla).

  10. Post update

    Hamari Traoré (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Alfred Gomis.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Alfred Gomis.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).

  20. Post update

    Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22006156
2Atl Madrid210136-33
3Lokomotiv Moscow201134-11
4RB Salzburg201145-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk21103214
2B Mgladbach20204402
3Inter Milan20202202
4Real Madrid201145-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2FC Porto21013303
3Olympiakos210112-13
4Marseille200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22003036
2Atalanta21106244
3Ajax201123-11
4FC Midtjylland200206-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21104044
2Rennes20201102
3Sevilla20200002
4FK Krasnodar201115-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio22004136
2Club Bruges21012203
3Zenit St Petersburg201112-11
4B Dortmund201113-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22006156
2Juventus21012113
3Dynamo Kyiv210112-13
4Ferencvárosi TC200216-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22003126
2PSG21013213
3RB Leipzig21012113
4Istanbul Basaksehir200204-40
