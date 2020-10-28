Sevilla v Rennes

Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Follow live Champions League coverage
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 12Koundé
- 20Santos Silva
- 19Acuña
- 8Jordán
- 25Reges
- 21TorresBooked at 31mins
- 5Ocampos
- 9de Jong
- 11El Haddadi
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 4Rekik
- 6Gudelj
- 10Rakitic
- 14Rodríguez
- 15En-Nesyri
- 18Escudero
- 22Vázquez
- 24Fernández
- 30Zarzana
- 33Pastor
Rennes
- 16Gomis
- 34Soppy
- 3Da Silva
- 24RuganiSubstituted forAguerdat 17'minutes
- 27Traoré
- 14Bourigeaud
- 28Martin
- 8Grenier
- 18Doku
- 9Guirassy
- 7Terrier
Substitutes
- 1Salin
- 4Nyamsi
- 5Chagas Estevao
- 6Aguerd
- 12Lea Siliki
- 19Gboho
- 22Del Castillo
- 23Hunou
- 30Bonet
- 31Truffert
- 35Rutter
- 39Ugochukwu
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Jéremy Doku (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martin Terrier (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jéremy Doku.
Post update
Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
Post update
Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Óliver Torres (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Post update
Martin Terrier (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luuk de Jong (Sevilla).
Post update
Hamari Traoré (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Alfred Gomis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Alfred Gomis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Post update
Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Post update
Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.