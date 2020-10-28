Club Bruges v Lazio

Mohamed Fares (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Club Bruges
- 88Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 5Kossounou
- 17Deli
- 11DiattaBooked at 32mins
- 25Vormer
- 26Rits
- 20Vanaken
- 2Sobol
- 42Dennis
- 90De Ketelaere
Substitutes
- 3Balanta
- 9Krmencik
- 10Lang
- 16Schrijvers
- 18Ricca
- 21Okereke
- 22Horvath
- 27Badji
- 44Mechele
Lazio
- 25Reina
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 14Hoedt
- 33Acerbi
- 77Marusic
- 92Akpa Akpro
- 16Parolo
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 96FaresBooked at 35mins
- 11Correa
- 20Caicedo
Substitutes
- 7Pereira
- 50Bertini
- 53Czyz
- 54Franco
- 55Furlanetto
- 58Pica
- 71Alia
- 94Muriqi
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mohamed Fares (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.
Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Marusic with a cross.
Booking
Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).
Post update
Mohamed Fares (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Foul by Mats Rits (Club Brugge).
Post update
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clinton Mata (Club Brugge).
Post update
Mohamed Fares (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Fares (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Club Brugge 0, Lazio 1. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Marusic.
Foul by Clinton Mata (Club Brugge).
Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.