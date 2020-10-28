Champions League - Group F
Club BrugesClub Bruges0LazioLazio1

Club Bruges v Lazio

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Club Bruges

  • 88Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Kossounou
  • 17Deli
  • 11DiattaBooked at 32mins
  • 25Vormer
  • 26Rits
  • 20Vanaken
  • 2Sobol
  • 42Dennis
  • 90De Ketelaere

Substitutes

  • 3Balanta
  • 9Krmencik
  • 10Lang
  • 16Schrijvers
  • 18Ricca
  • 21Okereke
  • 22Horvath
  • 27Badji
  • 44Mechele

Lazio

  • 25Reina
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 14Hoedt
  • 33Acerbi
  • 77Marusic
  • 92Akpa Akpro
  • 16Parolo
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 96FaresBooked at 35mins
  • 11Correa
  • 20Caicedo

Substitutes

  • 7Pereira
  • 50Bertini
  • 53Czyz
  • 54Franco
  • 55Furlanetto
  • 58Pica
  • 71Alia
  • 94Muriqi
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BrugesAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Mohamed Fares (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Fares (Lazio).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Marusic with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).

  8. Post update

    Mohamed Fares (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mats Rits (Club Brugge).

  11. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Clinton Mata (Club Brugge).

  13. Post update

    Mohamed Fares (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Fares (Lazio).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi with a cross.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Club Brugge 0, Lazio 1. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Marusic.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Clinton Mata (Club Brugge).

  20. Post update

    Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22006156
2Atl Madrid210136-33
3Lokomotiv Moscow201134-11
4RB Salzburg201145-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk21103214
2B Mgladbach20204402
3Inter Milan20202202
4Real Madrid201145-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2FC Porto21013303
3Olympiakos210112-13
4Marseille200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22003036
2Atalanta21106244
3Ajax201123-11
4FC Midtjylland200206-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21104044
2Rennes20201102
3Sevilla20200002
4FK Krasnodar201115-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio22004136
2Club Bruges21012203
3Zenit St Petersburg201112-11
4B Dortmund201113-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22006156
2Juventus21012113
3Dynamo Kyiv210112-13
4Ferencvárosi TC200216-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22003126
2PSG21013213
3RB Leipzig21012113
4Istanbul Basaksehir200204-40
