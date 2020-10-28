Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Chairman Roy MacGregor's Ross County aim to "lead the way for the country" with a second fan pilot event

Ross County hope to stage a second fan trial in next Friday's Scottish Premiership game with Livingston, chairman Roy MacGregor has confirmed.

The club aim to have 750 supporters permitted after a successful pilot with 300 fans last month against Celtic.

The Highlands is set to be in tier one - which allows limited crowds in stadia - when the Scottish government's new restrictions take effect on Monday.

"We've asked for a further trial," MacGregor told BBC Scotland.

"If we could get 750 in for Livingston that would give us another way of trialling our systems. It's a political decision and I'm sure they'll consider it.

"Because we're the only tier one in Scotland, this is a chance for the Highlands to lead the way for the rest of the country."

County's game with Celtic on 12 September, and Aberdeen v Kilmarnock the same day, are the only Scottish football matches to be played in front of fans this season.

And MacGregor has expressed concern over the lasting impact of the pandemic on SPFL clubs.

"I would worry long term about some fans being fearful of returning to grounds," he added on BBC Radio Scotland Sportsound. "We underestimate that at our peril.

"Also the cost of coming to football, if people get out of that habit for long periods of time our audience will be vastly reduced and that's a big concern."