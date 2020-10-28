Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Duffy, Morelos, Dundee Utd, Hibernian, Nisbet
Dundee United's players and staff will meet on Thursday to discuss wage cuts but some are unhappy at the 20% reduction owner Mark Ogren is proposing (Daily Record).
And Ogren has laid bare the brutal financial realities at Tannadice as the club embarks on a cost-cutting programme that "could get messy" (Courier).
Ogren has ruled out a fire sale of players in January in order to balance to books at Tannadice (Evening Telegraph).
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has urged his players to use recent criticism as fuel to beat Lille in the Europa League (Daily Record).
And Lennon has admitted speaking with centre-back Shane Duffy amid a poor run of form, with the Ireland defender keen to bounce back (Scottish Sun).
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says winger Ryan Kent will have to outshine players worth £100m if he is to break into the England team (Scottish Sun).
And Gerrard says he does not know what the future holds for striker Alfredo Morelos beyond the next transfer window in January (Scotsman).
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is keeping close tabs on Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet ahead of the national side's Euro 2020 play-off with Serbia in two weeks (Edinburgh Evening News).