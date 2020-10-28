Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee United's players and staff will meet on Thursday to discuss wage cuts but some are unhappy at the 20% reduction owner Mark Ogren is proposing (Daily Record) external-link .

And Ogren has laid bare the brutal financial realities at Tannadice as the club embarks on a cost-cutting programme that "could get messy" (Courier) external-link .

Ogren has ruled out a fire sale of players in January in order to balance to books at Tannadice (Evening Telegraph). external-link

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has urged his players to use recent criticism as fuel to beat Lille in the Europa League (Daily Record) external-link .

And Lennon has admitted speaking with centre-back Shane Duffy amid a poor run of form, with the Ireland defender keen to bounce back (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says winger Ryan Kent will have to outshine players worth £100m if he is to break into the England team (Scottish Sun) external-link .

And Gerrard says he does not know what the future holds for striker Alfredo Morelos beyond the next transfer window in January (Scotsman) external-link .