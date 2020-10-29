'We'll need to be bang at it' - Healy

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crusaders and Linfield have the chance to make it three wins from three games

Danske Bank Premiership: Linfield v Crusaders Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Friday, 30 October Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website

Linfield boss David Healy says the Premiership champions must be at their best to beat Crusaders as both sides aim to continue their 100% starts.

Friday night's game at Windsor Park is expected to be another tight tussle between the Belfast sides, who have won their opening two league matches.

"If you switch off, make a slight mistake or have a chink in your armour then Crusaders are the type of team to find you out," said Healy

"We'll need to be bang at it."

He added: "They have winners, people who have been there over the course and distance, have done it and are very experienced players

"Their derby against Cliftonville last week was not an outstanding game but one thing it showed was that Crusaders still have that edge and fire."

Title tilt

Healy also said: "I believe Stephen is maybe trying to rule his club out of the running for the title."

However, his Crusaders counterpart confirmed his comments relating to a title challenge were taken out out of context and joked: "David Healy knows Stephen Baxter too well for that!"

Crusaders will be without the suspended BJ Burns and fellow defender Aidan Wilson, who is sidelined with a groin injury.

"If you told me we would win our first two games I would have bitten your hand off for it," added Baxter.

"There's no bigger test than at Windsor - we don't think it's a scary place to go and if you want to challenge for it you have to beat the best.

"We are looking forward to the challenge. Linfield are always the benchmark, with strength in depth and they are looking sharp."