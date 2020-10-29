Last updated on .From the section Elgin

Elgin City have won the opening two games of their League 2 campaign

The prospect of having even a limited number of fans at their games "could be a life saver" for Elgin City, says chairman Graham Tatters.

Moray is in Tier 1 of Scotland's new five-level Covid-19 restrictions system so can - according to guidelines - have supporters in stadiums from Monday.

As well as League 2 Elgin, neighbours Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle are in the same category.

"At the moment we are haemorrhaging money," Tatters said.

"Depending on the numbers allowed, it might be only season-ticket holders allowed in so it might not change things drastically. But if they put it at 10%, that will be well worth changing."

Talks between the Scottish government and the football authorities about how the tier system will work are ongoing.

Apart from two test games in September, fans have not been allowed since March.

A total of 300 spectators were allowed at Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership visit of Kilmarnock and the same number were at Ross County's game with Celtic the same day.

Elgin's next home game is against Queen's Park on 7 November and the club are yet to discover what rules and regulations they would have to satisfy.

However, Tatters is confident they will be able to comply with any protocols.

"We have jumped through all the other hoops and passed with flying colours so far," he said.

"I just hope they don't make the criteria too strict to where we can't get enough people to make it all worthwhile. We hope it is a simple fact of marking the places where you expect the people to stand."