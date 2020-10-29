Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Kelly joined Manchester City on a two-year deal in July

Women's FA Cup final Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Sunday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and follow radio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly says it will be "strange" to face her former side Everton in the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday having helped both teams reach the Wembley showpiece.

Kelly, 22, played for Everton in the early rounds of the competition last season before leaving in the summer.

She can play for City in the final as it is being played during the 2020-21 campaign because of coronavirus.

"I'm absolutely buzzing and I can't wait to get going," she said.

"I can't wait to get on the pitch against my old club - what a day to be at Wembley in the FA Cup final."

Players can usually play for only one team in a single FA Cup but the eligibility rules have changed for what is still the 2019-20 competition.

Kelly's City team-mate Esme Morgan also played for Everton last season.

"I've got a lot of friends still in the squad," added Kelly.

"I haven't spoken to them too much this week, they probably don't want to, but I've got great relations with the Everton girls and the manager and all the staff too - I've got huge respect for them.

"I appreciate what that club did for me but I'm at City now and I want to get the job done with this club.

"It's really strange playing for Everton in the first two games and then the last three at Man City. It's something I'll probably never experience again but I'm here to do my job at City.

"It is a strange situation as I remember sitting in a meeting at the start of pre-season last year and the manager said 'we want to get to Wembley' and I was part of that.

"It is a bit weird but I'm grateful to be in the FA Cup final."

Sunday's match will be held behind closed doors and will be broadcast live on BBC One.