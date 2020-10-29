Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham potential attracted Hollywood stars says Hughes

Wrexham have taken the next step in proposals that could lead to Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds becoming one of the National League club's owners.

Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) will hold a meeting on Sunday, 8 November before voting takes places from the following day until 15 November.

The Trust will be neutral on the issue, which would see £2m invested in the club if the takeover is approved.

More than 2,000 WST members will vote to decide the club's future.

Reynolds and fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney will share their vision for the club with members at the virtual meeting on 8 November.

They will also answer fans' questions.

The fan-owned club's members have already voted overwhelmingly for talks to proceed and the takeover can only go ahead if it is agreed buy at least 75% of those who respond.

Wrexham has been in fan ownership since 2011.