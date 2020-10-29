Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Scott Bain saved a first-half penalty in Celtic's thrilling draw in France

Celtic could be without defender Kristoffer Ajer for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

The Norway centre-back went off injured early in the second half of the 2-2 Europa League draw in Lille.

"Losing Ajer was a blow because he's been playing really well," said manager Neil Lennon.

"He felt his groin go, so it's not great by the looks of things. We'll have to see how long he'll be out for. He'll be a doubt for Sunday."

Goalkeeper Scott Bain, preferred to Vasilis Barkas who is still carrying a slight knock, impressed despite Celtic being unable to see out a two-goal advantage.

Bain saved Jonathan David's first-half penalty and "has done his chances no harm" of staying in the team for Hampden and beyond, according to Lennon.

"He was in and around it anyway," the manager added. "He has trained well since coming back in June.

"There's been a sea change in his attitude to his work. He's in the gym early in the morning and is reaping the benefits."