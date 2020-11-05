Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton20:00NewcastleNewcastle United
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton Striker Danny Ings facing away from camera with his name and shirt number visible
Injured striker Danny Ings has been directly involved in 31 of Southampton's 65 Premier League goals (47.7%).

TEAM NEWS

Southampton striker Danny Ings could be out for up to six weeks as he requires minor surgery on a knee injury.

Saints also have concerns over the fitness of Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand and Ibrahima Diallo, who all suffered injuries during the win at Aston Villa.

Newcastle trio Matty Longstaff, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark have all returned to training and could play their first league games of the season.

Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Dubravka and Matt Ritchie remain sidelined.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last five games (W4 D1).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton have lost four of the past five meetings.
  • Last season, Newcastle earned their first away league win against Southampton since September 2004. They've never won back-to-back league visits in this fixture.
  • The teams have played each other 100 times in all competitions. Southampton have won 37 times to Newcastle's 40, with 23 draws.

Southampton

  • Southampton's tally of 13 points is their most after seven games of a season since 2014-15.
  • They have lost all three of their home Premier League fixtures on a Friday by an aggregate score of 2-15, most recently humbled 0-9 by Leicester in October 2019.
  • Saints could finish a day top of the Premier League for the first time. They last led a top-flight table back in September 1988 under Chris Nicholl.

Newcastle United

  • The Magpies have lost only two of their 10 matches in all competitions this season (W5, D3).
  • Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games (W1, D3). They last went longer without an away defeat between May-October 2011, a run of six matches.
  • Eleven points is their highest total after seven fixtures of a Premier League campaign since 2011-12.
  • Callum Wilson has scored six goals in his first seven Premier League appearances for Newcastle, one more than he scored in his final 30 games for Bournemouth.
  • Steve Bruce has won only one of his seven league away matches as a manager against Southampton (D2, L4).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool75111715216
2Leicester7502179815
3Tottenham7421189914
4Everton74121511413
5Southampton74121412213
6Wolves741288013
7Chelsea7331169712
8Aston Villa6402159612
9Arsenal740397212
10Man City632198111
11Newcastle73221011-111
12Leeds73131313010
13Crystal Palace7313811-310
14West Ham7223131038
15Man Utd6213913-47
16Brighton71241114-35
17Fulham7115714-74
18West Brom7034616-103
19Sheff Utd7016310-71
20Burnley6015312-91
