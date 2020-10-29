Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says defender Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen with a groin injury, while he hailed Mohamed Elyounoussi's performance against Lille as his best for the club (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Elyounoussi, meanwhile, says Lennon does not deserve recent criticism after Celtic's poor recent run (Scotsman). external-link

And Lennon says goalkeeper Scott Bain is pushing for the number one spot after saving a penalty in the draw in Lille (Scottish Sun). external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has refused to give an injury update on his squad as they prepare for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts(Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon believes a deal with players and coaching staff for wage cuts will be done (Courier) external-link .