Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Lennon, Ajer, Dundee Utd, Mellon, Aberdeen, Considine
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says defender Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen with a groin injury, while he hailed Mohamed Elyounoussi's performance against Lille as his best for the club (Scottish Sun).
Elyounoussi, meanwhile, says Lennon does not deserve recent criticism after Celtic's poor recent run (Scotsman).
And Lennon says goalkeeper Scott Bain is pushing for the number one spot after saving a penalty in the draw in Lille (Scottish Sun).
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has refused to give an injury update on his squad as they prepare for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts(Edinburgh Evening News).
Dundee United manager Micky Mellon believes a deal with players and coaching staff for wage cuts will be done (Courier).
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine is closing in on a one-year contract extension, triggered when he reaches a certain number of games this season (Press & Journal).