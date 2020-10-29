Nathan Ralph: Southend United left-back out for season with knee injury

Nathan Ralph had started every League Two game for Southend this season before his injury

Southend United left-back Nathan Ralph will miss the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old went off in the early stages of his side's 3-0 loss at Salford City on 20 October and scans have revealed he has damaged a cruciate knee ligament.

"It's a bitter blow that we've lost Nathan for the season," manager Mark Molesley told the club website.

"He joins Lewis Gard with a similar injury as well who we lost two weeks previous so it's a tough one to take."

